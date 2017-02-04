Flight Training Open House

On Saturday, February 4th, 2017 Corporate Helicopters’ Flight Training Academy will host an open house from 9am-1pm at Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport located at 3753 John J. Montgomery Drive, San Diego.

Peter Clark, Chief Flight Instructor, will speak about the exciting career of becoming a professional helicopter pilot. Guests will meet certified flight instructors as well as meeting career helicopter pilots who fly in many different segments of the industry, such as Airborne Law Enforcement, Fire Fighting, Emergency Medical Services, and the Film & Television Industry.

Corporate Helicopters’ new Robinson R44 Cadet is equipped with the Garmin 500H Panel and will be on display. There will be free demos in the flight simulator. Special Rate of $129 will be offered for a 20 minute Introductory Flight Lesson in the Robinson R22 Helicopter. Those interested in taking the introductory flight lesson at the special rate of $129 can book a spot here or call us at (858) 505-5650.