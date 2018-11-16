Flight
SDSU Smith Recital Hall 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, California 92115
An opera performed in English, Flight is inspired by the true story of an Iranian refugee who lived at the Charles de Gaulle airport for several years. This is the premiere opera performance under the direction of Alan E. Hicks, who serves a joint appointment with the San Diego Opera and San Diego State University.
