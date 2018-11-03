Flippin' Pizza NY Pies & Slices Grand Opening

Flippin’ Pizza, the award-winning fast, casual pizza chain with Brooklyn roots, is partnering with The Seany Foundation to celebrate its grand opening this November 3.

The exclusive grand opening event will feature:

- Free slices of hand-tossed NY pies

- Complimentary Coca-Cola Freestyle® fountain drinks

- Live music

- A raffle with a chance to win Coca-Cola® memorabilia, free pies for a year, tickets and passes to local San Diego parks and more

The best part? All proceeds from the raffle will benefit The Seany Foundation, an organization that funds camps and initiatives to support the long-term emotional health of kids with cancer and their families.