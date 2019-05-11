The Floral Show for Mother's Day

The Erin Hanson Gallery invites you to a special release of a new floral painting collection by Erin Hanson. The Floral Show will be bursting with buoyant color, featuring wildflower paintings inspired by California's super bloom, as well as a brand-new series of floral still life paintings! We will be holding the artist reception over Mother's Day weekend, in our centrally-located San Diego gallery.

We hope that you will join us in this celebration of motherhood! All mothers will receive a special gift.

The Floral Show

Artist's Reception:

Saturday, May 11th, from 5 pm to 9 pm

Enjoy Erin Hanson's most recent collection with a festive affair. Delicious refreshments and live music will set the joyous mood.