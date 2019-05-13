Floras of San Diego Launch Party at George's

Join us on Monday, May 13 as we launch George's Level2's second concept cocktail menu, Floras of San Diego.

Hailed as one of the best climate’s in the world, San Diego’s consistent year-round weather provides ideal growing conditions for a wide array of herbs, citrus and vegetables. Volume Number 2 is an exploration through San Diego’s wild flora as told through a collection of 24 original craft cocktails.

The menu, designed as a hardbound book, features illustration of each flora alongside scenic destination imagery, and photographs of each cocktail with its accompanying recipe. Inspired by the iconic Torrey Pine, the Shiso Piney features Anchor gin with a pine tincture that presents a woodsy bitterness and mild vegetal undertones derived from pine needles. A tart, fruit-forward cocktail, The Last Kumquat blends Appleton Estate rum with a house kumquat cordial, while The Wisdom Cobbler brings forward a sweet, stone fruit quality through a rich savory syrup derived from dehydrated elderberries.

Sample these new concoctions at our launch party sponsored by Beam Suntory and Campari. In addition to all 24 cocktails from the new concept menu, which will be $4 off the regular price, happy hour food will be available all evening. Copies of Floras of San Diego can be purchased on site for $30.