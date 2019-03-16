Follow Me On This: Free Speech Jam with Poet Stacy Dyson

Join poet Stacy Dyson celebrating truth, love, music, and nearly 6 decades of "shaking the sky."

"I've been writing since I was five. Singing my soul and teaching other people, especially women, to celebrate all the choices they've made. I want my 6th decade as a Black Woman on this planet to define the only two things important in this world....dedicated passion and heart­shaking truth."

Coming to the party are author Karla Cordero, dancer Patrica Maldonado, spoken word artist Jaime Estepa, and singer Sarah Cook.

"We're going to sing and share some light, send you home with something to dream on or think about. 'Cause power or prophecy, pain or passion, it's all about what holds your heart together."

$10 at the door. Food and soft drinks will be available. THIS IS A FREE SPEECH JAM, so no one under 17 years of age, please. Co-sponsored by Siqueiros Foundation of the Arts.