Food Memorias dinner featuring Javier Plascencia: Bracero reunion in San Diego

On Wednesday, January 23, executive chef Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins welcomes friend and mentor Javier Plascencia for an 8-course collaboration dinner at El Jardín as part of her “Food Memorias” guest chef dinner series. The one-night only event includes special dishes from Wilkins and Plascencia including Callo de Lobina, a striped sea bass served ceviche-style as well as Lechón en Caja China, or suckling pig served with broccoli rabe al ajillo. El Jardín sous chefs Paola Gonzalez and Leo Gutierrez, who also both served on the kitchen crew at Bracero, will join the menu line-up with dishes such as Bocol de Lengua with mostaza en escabeche (a masa cake with braised beef tongue) and a play on different lemon textures & preparations called Sabor a Limón.