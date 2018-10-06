Food Science: Investigating Fermentation - A Bio Lab Workshop

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

Meet the micro-organisms that make bread, yogurt, wine, and many other common foods. Participants will make their own “yeast balls” to see the chemistry of fermentation in action. This hands-on workshop is suitable for ages 8-14, but curious adults are welcome as well.

Limit 20. Sign up at https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/bio-lab-workshop-tbd-12

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
La Jolla
858-552-1657
