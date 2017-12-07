Fords Gin Home Bartending Masterclass
KnB Bistro 6380 Del Cerro Blvd, San Diego, California 92120
KnB Bistro invites you to our Fords Gin Home Bartending Masterclass, the ultimate Gin experience!
Hosting the event will be the founders of Fords Gin and Q Drinks, Simon Ford & Jordan Silbert! These two not only bring lots of energy but also years of combined experience in the industry.
The night will start with creating a classic Gin & Tonic, then move on to more unique cocktails and mixed drinks. You'll even learn how to make Gin & Tonics like they do in Spain!
With Simon and Jordan hosting the event, this is a guaranteed good time!
Come learn how to mix cocktails from best in the industry!
You must RSVP by November 30th to be eligible for this event.