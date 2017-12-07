KnB Bistro invites you to our Fords Gin Home Bartending Masterclass, the ultimate Gin experience!

Hosting the event will be the founders of Fords Gin and Q Drinks, Simon Ford & Jordan Silbert! These two not only bring lots of energy but also years of combined experience in the industry.

The night will start with creating a classic Gin & Tonic, then move on to more unique cocktails and mixed drinks. You'll even learn how to make Gin & Tonics like they do in Spain!

With Simon and Jordan hosting the event, this is a guaranteed good time!

Come learn how to mix cocktails from best in the industry!

You must RSVP by November 30th to be eligible for this event.