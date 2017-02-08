Forecasting the Effects of President Trump's Economic Policies

The SDSU Department of Economics presents a panel discussion on forecasting the effects of Donald Trump's economic policies. The presidency of Donald Trump has just started, but there is already considerable confusion over what policies his administration will enact and what effects these policies will have on the economy. How will his proposed policies affect things like economic growth, healthcare, immigration, trade, and unemployment?

Please join us as we attempt to separate rhetoric from reality in predicting the impact of Trump's economic policies. Our panelists are Nariman Behravesh, chief economist at IHS Consulting; James Gerber, professor of economics at SDSU; and Gary Rotto, senior vice president of government and community affairs at Borrego Health and lecturer in the SDSU school of public health. Free and open to the public, Q&A to follow panelists' remarks.

February 8th, 7-8:30 p.m., Storm Hall West 011