Forever Pure - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

The recruitment of two Muslim players from Chechnya to Beitar Jerusalem, a Premier League football club (soccer team), ignites a firestorm of controversy and a racial divide that nearly destroys the team. In its history, Beitar has never been faced with such a challenge. The radical fan base does not make it easy for the new players or the team, and they are going to fight for their principles. What happens next is “a cautionary tale for countries like the US, where politicians have failed to thoroughly condemn hate speech.” – Variety

Contains strong language and violence

