Forging Territories: Queer Afro and Latinx Contemporary Art

San Diego Art Institute 1439 El Prado , San Diego, California 92101

FORGING TERRITORIES features African-American and Latinx members of the LGBTQ community pioneering in a frequently inhospitable land. It presents artists engaged in cultural storytelling that describes themselves, their friends, and their environments in striking visual ways. It is an exhibition that combines established and emerging artists with a shared queer history.

