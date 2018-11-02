Formidably Fresh, an Art Exhibition

The San Diego Watercolor Society presents “Formidably Fresh, $1000 Thomason Cash Award,” an art exhibition juried by award-winning artist Carol Thomason. The exhibit runs 11/2/2018 through 11/30/2018 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, November 2, 2018 from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food, and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open Weds-Sat, 10 am – 4 pm, Sun 12-4 pm, and is free to the public. Paintings from this show are also available for sale through our Online Gallery, www.sdws.org.