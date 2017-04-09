The Formosa Quartet will return to UC San Diego for a performance that will include the world premiere of a new work by Wei-Chieh Lin inspired by Taiwanese folk songs. The quartet's program will feature:

- world premiere of a set of Taiwanese folk songs by Wei-Chieh Lin

- Four Grappelli Jazz Tunes arranged by quartet violinist Jasmine Lin

- String Quartet No. 4 by Bela Bartok