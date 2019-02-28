Forum on Housing and Inequality in San Diego

Presented by the School of Public Affairs at San Diego State the Housing and Inequality conference addresses the dual and related forces of housing unaffordability and inequalities in income, wealth and race.

The housing market can be seen as a giant apparatus that generates more wealth for people owning homes and diminishing wealth for those who do not, disproportionately people of color. Further, the subsidized housing stock is inadequate to accommodate the increasing numbers in need. In the City of San Diego, for example, the Section 8 waiting list has increased from 34,356 households in FY 2012 to 91,644 in 2018.

The forum will document the myriad challenges related to housing affordability and social inequality and establish a 5-year research agenda to gather critical data and support policy changes in the San Diego region. Panel discussions will be presented in three areas:

1) Protection of tenants;

2) Preservation of existing affordable housing and;

3) Production of affordable housing.

$40 - Registration includes lunch.

To register, visit: spa.sdsu.edu/research/institute/housing-and-inequality-conference