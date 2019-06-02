The Four Arc System for Organizing Your Novel with Carolyn Wheat

The beauty of this system is that you can structure your novel in the outline stage or take your first draft and use the four arcs as an organizing tool for revision. Plot is what happens in your story; structure is when it happens. The key to structure is escalating the experience for the reader, building to a climax that puts everything at risk for the characters. Bring your works in progress and we’ll brainstorm our way to a solid structure you can hang your plot on.

Some lecture; discussion and brainstorming. Bring work in progress or start fresh.

