Four-Course Tequila Dinner with Tequila Fortaleza

Join us on Wednesday, July 3rd at 6:00 p.m. and enjoy Tequila Fortaleza, perfectly paired with four-courses of your favorite, chef-inspired cuisine. Each course is created specifically for the evening by Chef Ambrose and The Patio on Goldfinch.

The four-course menu includes:

* Baja snapper ceviche with plantain chips and a Welcoming Cocktail

* Scallop with tomatillo agua chile, matched with Fortaleza Blanco

* Wagyu skirt steak with roasted vegetables, burnt lime and epazote, paired with Fortaleza Reposado

* Plumb bread pudding with the decadent Anejo / Fortaleza Anejo

Each course is expertly crafted to complement the Tequila Fortaleza experience.

Visit bit.ly/FortalezaDinner to purchase tickets today and enjoy all four pairings for only $60.* (*Price does not include tax or gratuity.)