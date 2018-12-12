Fourth Annual Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship Returns to La Jolla, California

The 2018 edition of the event will also mark the fourth consecutive year that Stance has played a key support role as the Title Sponsor of the event since 2016.

The fourth edition of the event welcomes more than 25 of the world’s best National Para-Surfing Teams.

In 2017, the Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship made history, as a record-breaking 109 athletes united in La Jolla, California to represent their 26 respective nations and compete for Gold in the Paralympic-style, team-based event. The event was the first to take place after the ISA received official recognition from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and was a key milestone in the ISA’s ambitions to see Para-Surfing included in future editions of the Paralympic Games.

2017 also saw the ISA incorporate women-only divisions into the event for the first time following increased popularity and participation of the sport among women. As a result, the ISA crowned five Women’s World Champions – the first ever in the sport – in a strong display of the talent that has grown in women’s Para-Surfing.