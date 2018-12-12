Fourth Annual Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship Returns to La Jolla, California
Kellogg Park La Jolla Shores, La Jolla, California 92037
The 2018 edition of the event will also mark the fourth consecutive year that Stance has played a key support role as the Title Sponsor of the event since 2016.
The fourth edition of the event welcomes more than 25 of the world’s best National Para-Surfing Teams.
In 2017, the Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship made history, as a record-breaking 109 athletes united in La Jolla, California to represent their 26 respective nations and compete for Gold in the Paralympic-style, team-based event. The event was the first to take place after the ISA received official recognition from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and was a key milestone in the ISA’s ambitions to see Para-Surfing included in future editions of the Paralympic Games.
2017 also saw the ISA incorporate women-only divisions into the event for the first time following increased popularity and participation of the sport among women. As a result, the ISA crowned five Women’s World Champions – the first ever in the sport – in a strong display of the talent that has grown in women’s Para-Surfing.