Fourth Annual Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship

The Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship will return to La Jolla, California, USA.

The fourth edition of the event will take place at La Jolla Shores beach from December 12-16, welcoming more than 25 of the world’s best National Para-Surfing Teams.

The 2018 edition of the event will also mark the fourth consecutive year that Stance has played a key support role. Joining the World Championship initially as a Presenting Sponsor in 2015, Stance has since led as the Title Sponsor of the event since 2016, solidifying their brand’s integral and historic role in the growth and development of Adaptive Surfing worldwide.

In 2017, the Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship made history, as a record-breaking 109 athletes united in La Jolla, California to represent their 26 respective nations and compete for Gold in the Paralympic-style, team-based event. The event was the first to take place after the ISA received official recognition from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and was a key milestone in the ISA’s ambitions to see Para-Surfing included in future editions of the Paralympic Games.

2017 also saw the ISA incorporate women-only divisions into the event for the first time following increased popularity and participation of the sport among women. As a result, the ISA crowned five Women’s World Champions – the first ever in the sport – in a strong display of the talent that has grown in women’s Para-Surfing.

The Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship was launched in 2015 with the goal of building a platform for physically challenged surfers to display their talents in competition. Under the ISA’s leadership the sport has seen an explosion of growth and spurred the spread of the sport across the globe, particularly in Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Oceania. The event’s participation numbers have boomed since the inaugural event with athlete participation increasing nearly 60% and country participation increasing more than 40%.

SCHEDULE

• Wednesday – Dec 12

o Opening Ceremonies

• Location: La Jolla Shores Beach (Parade to start from south end of boardwalk until Kellogg Park)

• Time: TBC

o Adaptive Surfing Symposium and Welcome

• Location: La Jolla Shores Hotel

• Time: 6pm-9pm

• Thursday Dec 13-16

o Competition Days

• Location: La Jolla Shores Beach

• Time: 7:30am – 5:00pm

• Sunday – Dec 16

o Final day of Competition

o Closing Ceremonies

• Location: The Event Site

• Time: 20-30min after last heat