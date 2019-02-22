Fourth Friday Jazz Serie

Mike Wofford and Holly Hoffman

The Great American Songbook

Don’t miss San Diego’s world-renowned Flutist & illustrious Jazz Presenter Holy Hoffmann with the incomparable Mike Wofford on piano. Hoffmann, who spent years studying classical music, was later in partnerships with renowned jazzmen and top names in the music while Wofford is best known as an accompanist to and music director for Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald. Look forward to selections from the Great American songbook including compositions by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, and George Gershwin. Ticket includes show admission, hors d’oeuvres, and free valet. Fri, Feb 22. Reception 7pm, Concert 8-9:30pm. Pre-purchase $18/M, $23/NM. Door $25.