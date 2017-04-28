Friday, April 28

Lorraine Castellanos · Bob Magnusson · Sam Hirsh

Lorraine Castellanos +2: Sarah Vaughn Highlights and Jazz Standards lorrainecastellanos1

Fourth Friday Jazz Series presents San Diego vocalist Lorraine Castellanos, leader of her own bands, including the Lorraine Castellanos Sextet, and member of the innovative and eclectic chamber group Besos de Coco. She will be joined by renowned jazz, pop and classical bassist Bob Magnusson, and rising Los Angeles star Sam Hirsh on piano. The trio will highlight the music of Sarah Vaughn and perform well-known standards by the greatest legends of jazz.

About Lorraine Castellanos: Castellanos has an intense passion for music, evident in her perceptive phrasing and tone, both as an instrumentalist and vocalist. With a weighty voice and sensitive execution on the Classical Guitar, Castellanos is gaining a reputation as a dynamic musical presence in her hometown of San Diego. With extensive knowledge of multiple genres of music, derives pure pleasure when interpreting the works of great Latin American and Western European composers. Inspired by the likes of John Williams, Andres Segovia and Berta Rojas, Castellanos has equal admiration for the great female jazz song stylists who have inspired her to sing selections from the great American Songbook, particularly Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington.

Ticket includes show admission, hors d’oeuvres, and free valet.

Fri, Apr 28. Doors open at 7pm, Show begins at 8pm.

Pre-purchase $18/M, $23/NM. Door $25/person