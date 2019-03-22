Fourth Friday Jazz Series

Blues March Charlie Arbelaez, Jason Shattil, Mackenzie Leighton

John Coltrane, Billy Strayhorn and Thelonious Monk are undoubtedly among the greatest legends of jazz!

San Diego emerging alto saxophonist Charlie Arbelaez and his trio will pay homage to these and other icons, performing their beloved classics from the Great American Songbook. Arbelaez, a former member of the US Marine Corp Jazz Band, was recently invited to play on a sextet that included trumpeter Jon Faddis at NYC’s world renowned Birdland Jazz Club. Arbelaez has performed with Gilbert Castellanos in the San Diego Symphony’s Jazz @ The Jacobs series and is on the faculty of the Young Lions Jazz Conservatory. Accompanying him to present an energized night of jazz and blues are Jason Shattil on piano, and Mackenzie Leighton on upright bass. Ticket includes show admission, hors d’oeuvres, and free valet.

Fri, Mar 22. Reception 7pm, Concert 8-9:30pm. Pre-purchase $18/M, $23/NM. Door $25.