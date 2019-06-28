Fourth Friday Jazz Series

Featuring Lori Bell, Rob Thorsen and Josh Nelson in Back to Brooklyn

Brooklyn native Lori Bell is a flutist and composer of admirable depth and broad musical sympathies. An SD resident, she has contributed to the development of higher standards of performance while earning acclaim from both peers and critics for her artistry on stage and in recordings. Bell is a Global Music Award winner for “Outstanding Achievement,” while also garnering Best Album of 2016 in Downbeat Magazine, Best in Jazz 2016 in the Huffington Post and “Best Jazz Album” nomination from the SD Music Awards. Bell will be accompanied by bassist Rob Thorsen and Los Angeles based pianist Josh Nelson, who has performed with some of the most respected names in jazz and toured with legendary vocalist Natalie Cole. The trio will play selections from the award winning CD Brooklyn Dreaming.

Ticket includes hors d’oeuvres and free valet.

Fri, Jun 28. Reception 7pm, Concert 8-9:30pm.

Pre-purchase $18/M, $23/NM. Door $25.