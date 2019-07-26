Fourth Friday Jazz Series

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Peter Sprague Trio with Lisa Hightower

Classic Songs of Cole Porter & Improvised Standards

Guitarist Peter Sprague loves jazz! But during this evening he will also dig deep into his musical history and unearth some sonic gems from the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Brazil's Antonio Carlos Jobim. For this concert he connects with vocalist Lisa Hightower who has been playing with Sprague for over 30 years. Hightower has recorded 2 of her own albums with Sprague as producer/player/arranger and she also appears on 3 of Sprague’s albums. Saxophonist Tripp Sprague (Peter's brother) plays up a storm and also doubles on flute, percussion, and chromatic harmonica. Don’t miss a vivid tour through three dimensional jazz!

Ticket includes hors d’oeuvres and free valet.

Fri, Jul 26. Reception 7pm, Concert 8-9:30pm.

Pre-purchase $18/M, $23/NM. Door $25.

858-459-0831
