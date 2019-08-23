The award winning Rob Thorsen Trio will perform a variety of music which includes classic jazz, latin music, original compositions and more. The band includes bassist Rob Thorsen, pianist Hugo Suarez and drummer Richard Sellers. Together they integrate many different music styles that contribute to their modern jazz sound. From Duke Ellington to Wayne Shorter and Miles Davis, the Rob Thorsen Trio weaves together a unique sound that honors the jazz masters while inspiring a fresh approach to this great American art form.