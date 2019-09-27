A rising force on the jazz scene and an award-winning Origin Records recording artist, pianist and composer Danny Green has distinguished himself with his beautifully articulated touch and melodically charged sensibility. His Original compositions – a vivid blend of jazz, classical, and Brazilian elements – delights critics and audiences across the country and around the world. Green’s talents have taken him from the Blue Note in New York City to the Blue Whale in Los Angeles, and his work has been featured in DownBeat Magazine, Jazziz, the San Diego Union Tribune, The Boston Globe, NPR, and JazzEd. Joined by longtime band members Justin Grinnell (bass) and Julien Cantelm (drums), the Danny Green Trio will perform a mix of Green's latest compositions, as well as the trio's original renditions of their favorite jazz standards.