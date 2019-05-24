Fourth Friday Jazz Series featuring Christopher Hollyday The Music of Nat King Cole

Alto saxophonist Christopher Hollyday, a NY Young Lion, who later toured with Maynard Ferguson, is a respected musician and educator. Last Fall, Hollyday premiered “Telepathy,” his first recording in 25 years, at a sold out concert presented by KSDS Jazz 88.3 and has received nation-wide acclaim, as well as a nomination for the San Diego Music Awards 2019 Album of The Year. Accompanying Hollyday are two of San Diego’s most sought after musicians - bassist Rob Thorsen and pianist Joshua

White. Ticket includes hors d’oeuvres and free valet.

Fri, May 24. Reception 7pm, Concert 8-9:30pm.

Pre-purchase $18/M, $23/NM. Door $25.