Fourth Friday Jazz Series featuring The Music of Rogers & Hart

Pianist Joshua White, trained in both classical and gospel traditions, encountered jazz at UCSD Jazz Camp in 2003. He dove into the music head first with the help of world-renowned musicians and has made incredible strides through the Southern California jazz community, playing with virtuosos in the town. He placed second out of 160 competitors from around the world in the prestigious 2011 Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition where Herbie Hancock was a judge. Currently, White is in demand as one of the West Coast’s most creative and technically accomplished pianists. Joined by bassist Dean Hulett and drummer Tyler Kreutel, White will present an unforgettable program highlighting the music of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart. This American songwriting partnership resulted in 28 stage musicals and more than 500 songs including My Heart Stood Still, My Romance and Bewitched, Bothered & Bewildered. Ticket includes hors d’oeuvres and free valet.

Fri, Apr 26. Reception 7pm, Concert 8-9:30pm.

Pre-purchase $18/M, $23/NM. Door $25.