The Fourth Friday Jazz Series Presents Melissa Morgan, Sam Hirsh and Alex Frank

Los Angeles based jazz vocalist Melissa Morgan returns to San Diego to perform the best-loved tunes that highlight the Great American Songbook. A Thelonious Monk International Competition semi-finalist, Morgan was selected by internationally renowned Downbeat Magazine as a Rios Star and was considered for 2017 Grammy nominations in Best Vocal Jazz Album and Best Improvised Solo categories. She will be joined by emerging artist Sam Hirsh, one of the hottest pianists in the LA jazz scene today, and upright bassist Alex Frank, a second place winner in the 2013 International Society of Bassists’ biennial jazz competition.

Tickets include show admission, hors d’oeuvres, and free valet parking.

Fri, October 26. Reception 7pm, Concert begins at 8-9:15pm.

Pre-purchase: $18/M, $23/NM. Door $25/person.