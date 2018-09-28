The Fourth Friday Jazz Series Presents Sacha Sings Sinatra

to Google Calendar - The Fourth Friday Jazz Series Presents Sacha Sings Sinatra - 2018-09-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Fourth Friday Jazz Series Presents Sacha Sings Sinatra - 2018-09-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Fourth Friday Jazz Series Presents Sacha Sings Sinatra - 2018-09-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Fourth Friday Jazz Series Presents Sacha Sings Sinatra - 2018-09-28 19:00:00

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Enjoy a special musical performance by Grammy nominated Jazz recording artist Sacha Boutros, who will pay homage to Sinatra by singing the hits and favorites from the Frank Sinatra catalogue. San Diego-native Boutros and pianist, Mikan Zlatkovivh are set to dazzle the audience with a night of everything Francis Albert. A show not to be missed by one of today’s top Jazz artists as Sacha does it “her way!”

Tickets include show admission, hors d’oeuvres, and free valet parking.

Fri, September 28. Reception 7pm, Concert begins at 8-9:15pm.

Pre-purchase: $18/M, $23/NM. Door $25/person.

Info
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Music, Special Events
La Jolla
858-459-0831
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Fourth Friday Jazz Series Presents Sacha Sings Sinatra - 2018-09-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Fourth Friday Jazz Series Presents Sacha Sings Sinatra - 2018-09-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Fourth Friday Jazz Series Presents Sacha Sings Sinatra - 2018-09-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Fourth Friday Jazz Series Presents Sacha Sings Sinatra - 2018-09-28 19:00:00