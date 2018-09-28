The Fourth Friday Jazz Series Presents Sacha Sings Sinatra

Enjoy a special musical performance by Grammy nominated Jazz recording artist Sacha Boutros, who will pay homage to Sinatra by singing the hits and favorites from the Frank Sinatra catalogue. San Diego-native Boutros and pianist, Mikan Zlatkovivh are set to dazzle the audience with a night of everything Francis Albert. A show not to be missed by one of today’s top Jazz artists as Sacha does it “her way!”

Tickets include show admission, hors d’oeuvres, and free valet parking.

Fri, September 28. Reception 7pm, Concert begins at 8-9:15pm.

Pre-purchase: $18/M, $23/NM. Door $25/person.