Friday, March 24

Gilbert Castellanos · Joshua White · Marshall Hawkins

107 Selections from The Great American Songbook

Fourth Friday Jazz Series presents for the first time San Diego’s own world class musician and virtuoso trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos. Recognized as an American Master by internationally renowned Downbeat Magazine, Castellanos will present well-known selections from The Great American Songbook, the canon of the most important and influential American popular songs and jazz standards from the early 20th century. Accompanying him will be Joshua White, a Los Angeles based jazz piano phenom who placed second in the 2011 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Pianist Competition. Marshall Hawkins, former head of the Idyllwild Arts Academy Jazz Department, will play bass and is best know for performing with the Miles Davis Second Great Quintet.

Ticket includes show admission, hors d’oeuvres, and free valet.

Fri, Mar 24. Doors open at 7 p.m., Show begins at 8 p.m.

Pre-purchase $18/member, $23/non-member. Door $25/person