Fourth Friday Jazz Series presents...

Jazz Standards and a Tribute to Bill Evans

Fourth Friday Jazz Series welcomes back from Los Angeles legendary pianist Mike Garson, along with three time Global Music Award recipient flutist Lori Bell and Grammy nominated guitarist/vocalist Ron Satterfield. Musicians will perform jazz standards, originals, and a special tribute to pianist/composer Bill Evans.

Ticket includes show admission, hors d’oeuvres, and free valet. Fri, Feb 24. Doors open at 7pm, Show begins at 8pm. Pre-purchase $18/M, $23/NM. Door $20/M, $25/NM