Fourth of July Fireworks Dinner Cruise in San Diego

Watch Big Bay Boom Fireworks Celebration from the deck of a Hornblower yacht, after enjoying a delicious buffet dinner. What better way to spend the holiday than on a San Diego fireworks cruise? Gather your friends and family and enjoy the scenic view of famous fireworks on the cruise with four barges shooting off at once! Choose from two cruise times available: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM & 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM