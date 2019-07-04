Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza and BBQ On The Pier At The Coronado Island Marriott

Here’s a San Diego secret…the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa is THE place to see Southern California’s largest firework show on the West Coast! This Fourth of July, enjoy an intimate dinner on the private pier at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa with an unparalleled view of the Big Bay Boom! Take in a spectacular view of San Diego skyline and an iconic view of the Big Bay Boom Firework extravaganza going on right above you. Enjoy an impressive buffet of local seafood, summertime flavors, and all-American BBQ classics.

With limited seating available, you are guaranteed an unhindered view of the renowned firework show.

The Fourth of July buffet includes:

Appetizers: Cucumber and Tomato Summer Salad, Little Gem Wedges with Buttermilk Dressing, Fresh Shucked Oysters

Entrees: Grilled Flat Iron Steaks, Peel and Eat Mexican White Prawns, Grilled Sausages and All-Beef Hot Dogs

Sides: Charred Corn on the Cob, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and Glazed Carrots

Dessert: Banana Cream Pie, Triple Berry Pie, Pecan Tart, Peach Cobbler, Brownies and Blondes

The Fourth of July dinner is held from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., with the buffet available until 9:00 p.m. Dinner and reserved firework seating is priced at 90 per adult and $35 for kids 10 and under including tax and gratuity.