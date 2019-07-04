Fourth of July with Viewpoint Brewing Co.

Join us for our 2nd annual Fourth of July BBQ bash. Enjoy an evening filled with family-friendly games, a pig roast, live music, plenty of American BBQ (plus the all-important sides), our house-brewed beer and a spectacular 'viewpoint' of our fair city's fireworks

Your ticket to this annual extravaganza will include unlimited eats, a prime spot to watch the fireworks, gratuity and valet.

5pm-6pm: American history trivia hour

6:30pm-8:30pm: Live performance from local singer/songwriter Heather Nation

Dress code: July 4th BEST

Brewery tours!

THE MENU (available from 6:30pm to 8:30pm)

Meats:

Grilled Chicken

Brisket

Whole Pig

Assorted Sauces

Mac n Cheese station:

Chorizo/Pork Belly

Vegetables

Sides:

Potato Salad

Baked Beans

Cole Slaw

Salad Bar:

Watermelon Feta Salad

Garden Salad

Orzo Salad

Dessert Station:

Classic Apple Pie a la mode

Cup of Dirt

As usual, our communal tables will be first come, first served.

Due to the fireworks, no dogs will be permitted.

*Ticket price does not include alcohol.