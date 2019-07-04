Fourth of July with Viewpoint Brewing Co.
Viewpoint Brewing Co. 2201 San Dieguito Drive, San Diego, California 92014
Join us for our 2nd annual Fourth of July BBQ bash. Enjoy an evening filled with family-friendly games, a pig roast, live music, plenty of American BBQ (plus the all-important sides), our house-brewed beer and a spectacular 'viewpoint' of our fair city's fireworks
Your ticket to this annual extravaganza will include unlimited eats, a prime spot to watch the fireworks, gratuity and valet.
5pm-6pm: American history trivia hour
6:30pm-8:30pm: Live performance from local singer/songwriter Heather Nation
Dress code: July 4th BEST
Brewery tours!
THE MENU (available from 6:30pm to 8:30pm)
Meats:
Grilled Chicken
Brisket
Whole Pig
Assorted Sauces
Mac n Cheese station:
Chorizo/Pork Belly
Vegetables
Sides:
Potato Salad
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Salad Bar:
Watermelon Feta Salad
Garden Salad
Orzo Salad
Dessert Station:
Classic Apple Pie a la mode
Cup of Dirt
As usual, our communal tables will be first come, first served.
Due to the fireworks, no dogs will be permitted.
*Ticket price does not include alcohol.