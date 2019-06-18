Join Kaitlin for a Foxen wine dinner at 3rd Corner Wine Shop and Bistro in Encinitas.

*Menu*

Charred Cauliflower

medjool date, dill, mint, pistachio, tahini/lemon/harissa dressing

2016 Chenin Blanc, Ernesto Wickenden Vineyard

Baja Shellfish Farm's Kumiai Oysters

citrus & herb brown butter

2017 Chardonnay, Bien Nacido Vineyard Block UU

Fig and Garlic Studded Pork Roast

celery root & parsnip puree with thyme & pink peppercorn butter, watercress salad, Pinot Noir pan sauce

2015 Pinot Noir, Solomon Hills Vineyard, &

2015 Pinot Noir, Julia's Vineyard

Persian Herb, Bean and Lamb Stew

saffron rice, Persian cucumber and herb yogurt

2015 Syrah, Williamson-Doré Vineyard

Grilled Bavette Steak

grilled broccolini, chimichurri

2014 Pajarito, Vogelzang Vineyard

Nectarine Cobbler

vanilla ice cream

2013 Sweet Ending, Vogelzang Vineyard, Dessert Wine

Call (760)942-2104 to reserve your seat!