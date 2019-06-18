Foxen Wine Dinner at 3rd Corner Wine Shop and Bistro
3rd Corner Wine Shop and Bistro 897 S. Coast Highway, Encinitas, California 92024
Join Kaitlin for a Foxen wine dinner at 3rd Corner Wine Shop and Bistro in Encinitas.
*Menu*
Charred Cauliflower
medjool date, dill, mint, pistachio, tahini/lemon/harissa dressing
2016 Chenin Blanc, Ernesto Wickenden Vineyard
Baja Shellfish Farm's Kumiai Oysters
citrus & herb brown butter
2017 Chardonnay, Bien Nacido Vineyard Block UU
Fig and Garlic Studded Pork Roast
celery root & parsnip puree with thyme & pink peppercorn butter, watercress salad, Pinot Noir pan sauce
2015 Pinot Noir, Solomon Hills Vineyard, &
2015 Pinot Noir, Julia's Vineyard
Persian Herb, Bean and Lamb Stew
saffron rice, Persian cucumber and herb yogurt
2015 Syrah, Williamson-Doré Vineyard
Grilled Bavette Steak
grilled broccolini, chimichurri
2014 Pajarito, Vogelzang Vineyard
Nectarine Cobbler
vanilla ice cream
2013 Sweet Ending, Vogelzang Vineyard, Dessert Wine
Call (760)942-2104 to reserve your seat!