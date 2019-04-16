Frances Mayes: See You in the Piazza

Warwick's will host Frances Mayes as she discusses and signs her new book, "See You in the Piazza." Mayes is the internationally bestselling author of "Under the Tuscan Sun."

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.