Francisco Migoya Food Memorias guest chef dinner

On Wed/April 10, chef Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins welcomes chef Francisco Migoya (Modernist Cuisine) for a one-night-only Food Memorias guest chef dinner at her regional Mexican restaurant, El Jardín. The collaborative, 6-course menu features courses such as chicken liver mousse croquetas topped with caviar, “potato salad” risotto made with fermented sunflower seed milk and topped with a marinated egg; and a Mother Earth wild mushroom tamal paired with huitlacoche sourdough from Migoya, served with mole butter and toasted seeds.

For dessert, Migoya will craft avant-garde creations, such as a prickly pear sorbet sandwich made with a butter sable cookie colored with chlorella powder; as well as a layered dessert inspired by Mexico’s tallest volcano, Citlaltepetl (Pico de Orizaba), to serve as the finale. Casa Dragones (a small-batch, independent luxury producer) will offer their Joven sipping tequila as the featured dessert pairing for guests that opt for the supplementary beverage pairing menu. Migoya's constructed desserts serve as an edible preview for the forthcoming Modernist Cuisine Gallery, a photo exhibition which debuts this summer in the heart of La Jolla Village.

Tickets are $125 per person, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting RAICES Texas, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services for undeserved immigrant children, families and refugees.