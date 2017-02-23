THE AMERICAN COMEDY CO PRESENTS

FRANKIE QUINONS LIVE!

San Diego, California – February 23, 2017 –The American Comedy Co. is thrilled to present Frankie Quinones performing live in the heart of Gaslamp. He will perform live 3 nights for a total of 5 shows February 23rd, 24th, & 25th, 2017..

Frankie Quinones (TBS,Comedy Central,SeeSo) takes the stage along with live performances by his characters "Creeper"(CholoFit) and "Juanita Carmelita"(The Funny Drop). Special guests include Chris Estrada and Torio Von Grol.

Frankie Quinones brings a performance compared to a one-man variety show. He has performed for our troops overseas in Japan, Europe, and the Middle East and has toured with some of the industry's most respected headliners including Craig Robinson, Paul Rodriguez, and Eddie Griffin to name a few. He can be seen on Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Funny Or Die, and SeeSo. Frankie’s repertoire of characters ranges from a hippie woman named Sun Diamond, to Juanita Carmelita, a spicy Latina diva on a budget, to Creeper, a Cholo who has changed his life in a positive direction. Catch these characters and more on Frankie’s new web series “The Funny Drop” on the Más Mejor YouTube channel produced by Broadway Video and NBC Universal. Frankie will also be featured as a starring character in an upcoming TBS series from The Dress Up Gang. (FrankieQuinones.com)

The American Comedy Co is a locally owned and operated A-Listed comedy club and restaurant featuring the best nationally touring stand-up comedians in the business. Located in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter in beautiful downtown San Diego, they provide the highest quality entertainment in an intimate, venue with an old-city, speak-easy feel. The American Comedy Co. is one of the greatest comedy clubs in the country.

WHERE: The American Comedy Co

818 6th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

WHEN: Thursday, February 23, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 8:00 PM

WHEN: Friday, February 24, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 7:30 PM

9:30 PM

WHEN: Saturday, February 25, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 7:30 PM

9:30 PM

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.americancomedyco.com/

# # # # #