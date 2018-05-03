Frankie Quinones brings a performance compared to a one-man variety show. He has performed for our troops overseas in Japan, Europe, and the Middle East and has toured with some of the industry's most respected headliners including Craig Robinson, Paul Rodriguez, and Eddie Griffin to name a few. He can be seen on Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Funny Or Die, and SeeSo. Frankie’s repertoire of characters ranges from a hippie woman named Sun Diamond, to Juanita Carmelita, a spicy Latina diva on a budget, to Creeper, a Cholo who has changed his life in a positive direction. Catch these characters and more on Frankie’s new web series “The Funny Drop” on the Más Mejor YouTube channel produced by Broadway Video and NBC Universal. Frankie will also be featured as a starring character in an upcoming TBS series from The Dress Up Gang. (FrankieQuinones.com) Show description: Frankie Quinones (TBS, Comedy Central, SeeSo) takes the stage along with live performances by his characters "Creeper" (CholoFit) and "Juanita Carmelita" (The Funny Drop). Accompanied by special guest Chris Estrada.