Freddy Cole Centennial Tribute to Nat King Cole

To honor 100 years since his late brother was born, Freddy Cole will pay tribute to Nat King Cole with a Centennial Concert on June 2, 2019 from 3:00PM-6:00PM at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, in collaboration with Jazz at The Ballroom.

The elegant outdoor concert will pair the Freddy Cole Quartet’s unforgettable jazz standards (and Nat ‘King Cole’ classics) with complimentary wine. A superb custom menu of gourmet bites prepared by The Inn’s talented culinary team will also be available.

PURCHASE TICKETS: $65 general admission; $100 VIP meet-and-greet experience