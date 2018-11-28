Free Bach at Noon Concert - Professional Baroque Music
All Souls Episcopal Church 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego, California 92107
JOHANN HERMANN SCHEIN: MOTET: Nun Komm, der Heiden Heiland
DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: CHORALE PRELUDE: Nun Komm, der Heiden Heiland
JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: CHORALE PRELUDE: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland BWV 659
CANTATA: Nun Komm, der Heiden Heiland BWV 61
November's installment of BCSD's Bach at Noon series explores the role of the chorale during the German baroque period. This fascinating program traces the lineage of one melody ("Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland") from an early 17th century setting by Johann Hermann Schein (1586-1630), through Buxtehude (c.1637-1707), culminating in two masterful works by J.S. Bach himself (1685-1750): the chorale prelude BWV 659 (transcribed here for string quartet), and the famous cantata BWV 61, highlighted by its superb French overture cum chorale opening and two affecting arias.
Price: Free
