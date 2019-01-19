Free Bootcamp + Balancing in Balboa Park

Studio Lifted + Sojourn are combining fitness forces on 1/19 in Balboa Park! Join us for a high energy morning of Bootcamp + a Balancing Yoga Flow to follow. We'll top off the morning with complimentary refreshments back as Sojourn (across the street). Grab your mat, water bottle and a friend and meet us in the park! Location is In Balboa Park - Between Palm + Olive Streets right off of 6th Ave. Please register for this free event!