Breast Health Screenings @ Petco Park

The San Diego Padres and Susan G. Komen San Diego are hosting a FREE Mammogram Event at Petco Park on Saturday, May 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In order to qualify for a free mammogram you must be:

Uninsured or underinsured

Not have had a mammogram in the past year (365 days)

Experiencing a breast cancer symptom or have a concern if you are under 40 years old

Low-income

http://sandiego.info-komen.org/site/Calendar?id=23419&view=Detail