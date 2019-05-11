Breast Health Screenings @ Petco Park
Petco Park 100 Park Blvd, Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
The San Diego Padres and Susan G. Komen San Diego are hosting a FREE Mammogram Event at Petco Park on Saturday, May 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
In order to qualify for a free mammogram you must be:
Uninsured or underinsured
Not have had a mammogram in the past year (365 days)
Experiencing a breast cancer symptom or have a concern if you are under 40 years old
Low-income
http://sandiego.info-komen.org/site/Calendar?id=23419&view=Detail
