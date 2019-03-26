Free Chelsea Manning! Public Meeting and Rally!

Transgender whistleblower Chelsea Manning has been imprisoned for an indefinite period of time after the former Army private, jailed for seven years for providing information to WikiLeaks exposing US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, refused on principle to answer any questions before a secret grand jury by the Trump administration investigation into the media organization and its founder Julian Assange.

Manning provided WikiLeaks more than 500,000 documents which she copied from military and government archives while serving as an intelligence analyst in Iraq during the US military occupation in 2009. The material showed extensive war crimes in both Iraq and Afghanistan, including the notorious gun-camera video of a US helicopter gunship mowing down unarmed Iraqi civilians, including two Reuters reporters, later published by WikiLeaks under the title “Collateral Murder.”

Chelsea suffered solitary confinement, abuse and torture, and over six years of imprisonment for letting the American and world population know the truth.

She is a heroic figure and she must be released!

Also visit wsws.org/freechelsea for more information.

Rally information:

Tuesday March 26th

San Diego State University

Hepner Hall Flag Pole

12PM

Read the World Socialist Website! The most widely read socialist publication in the world.

http://wsws.org