Free Composting Workshop - Water Conservation Garden

Want to learn how you can improve the quality of your soil, reduce waste and air pollution, while saving energy, money, and water? Learn how to compost!

Join Solana Center for this 2-hour presentation where you will learn the basics of backyard composting and vermicomposting (composting with worms). Using trial-tested advice and interactive demonstrations, our expert educators will teach you all you need to know to get started with a bin that fits your needs and lifestyle.

In this workshop, we will cover the following topics: What is composting and why it is so important, what tools and materials you'll need, which items are compostable and which are not, and harvesting and using your compost

We'll also be RAFFLING off a FREE compost bin, worm bin, or kitchen scrap caddy to TWO lucky attendees!