Free Film - 1948: Creation & Catastrophe

Jewish Voice for Peace - San Diego Chapter (http://jvpsandiego.org/) &

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee - San Diego Chapter

Present a documentary film about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Through riveting and moving personal recollections of both Palestinians and Israelis, 1948: Creation and Catastrophe reveals the shocking events of the most pivotal year in the most controversial conflict in the world. It tells the story of the establishment of Israel and seen through the eyes of the people who lived it.

https://www.1948movie.com/

Point Loma Library

3701 Voltaire St, San Diego, CA 92107

Sunday, December 16, 2018

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Questions and Answers will follow the film

Off street parking available

Free and open to the public