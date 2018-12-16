Free Film - 1948: Creation & Catastrophe
Point Loma Branch Library 3701 Voltaire St., Point Loma, San Diego, California 92107
Jewish Voice for Peace - San Diego Chapter (http://jvpsandiego.org/) &
The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee - San Diego Chapter
Present a documentary film about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Through riveting and moving personal recollections of both Palestinians and Israelis, 1948: Creation and Catastrophe reveals the shocking events of the most pivotal year in the most controversial conflict in the world. It tells the story of the establishment of Israel and seen through the eyes of the people who lived it.
https://www.1948movie.com/
Point Loma Library
3701 Voltaire St, San Diego, CA 92107
Sunday, December 16, 2018
2:00 PM – 4:30 PM
Questions and Answers will follow the film
Off street parking available
Free and open to the public