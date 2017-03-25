Free Film: Newtown
Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library 5148 Market St., San Diego, California 92114
Newtown uses deeply personal testimonies to tell the story of the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, the deadliest mass shooting of schoolchildren in American history. Through poignant interviews with parents, siblings, teachers, doctors, and first responders, Newtown documents a traumatized community still reeling from the senseless killing, fractured by grief but driven toward a sense of purpose.
Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library 5148 Market St., San Diego, California 92114
