Free Film Screening: Tears of War

Please join the Women's Museum of California for a screening of the documentary film, “Tears of War: The Many Faces of Refugee Women in California”

The documentary features immigration Attorney Lilia Velasquez and Syrian refugee Huda Alsidnawi. Lilia explains the legal side of becoming a refugee while 19-year-old Huda describes her life before leaving Syria and after living in the United States for one year.

After the screening attendees are invited to participate in a discussion on the film.

This is a free film screening and light refreshments will be provided.

This film project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit www.calhum.org