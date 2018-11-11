Free & Fun Sundays

to Google Calendar - Free & Fun Sundays - 2018-11-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free & Fun Sundays - 2018-11-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free & Fun Sundays - 2018-11-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Free & Fun Sundays - 2018-11-11 11:00:00

Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014

Foodies will rush to the track for Free & Fun Sundays at the Del Mar Racetrack! Enjoy FREE admission and seating along with delicious $5 Cardiff Crack Tri-Tip sliders and refreshing $5 16 oz. Coors Lights. Must be a Diamond Club Member: Sign up for free at the admission gates or on the Mobile App at https://www.dmtc.com/app.

Visit www.delmarracing.com for more information or call 858-755-1141.

Info
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014 View Map
Del Mar
858-755-1141
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Free & Fun Sundays - 2018-11-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free & Fun Sundays - 2018-11-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free & Fun Sundays - 2018-11-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Free & Fun Sundays - 2018-11-11 11:00:00